A natural paradise between the Wild and Tame Kaiser
The 300-year-old Antonius Chapel is the destination of our winter hike into the Kaisertal valley near Kufstein. The spectacular Kaiser ascent at the start of the tour forms the entrance to a natural world of its own.
The Kaisertal valley stretches eastwards from Kufstein and Ebbs. We start at the "Kaisertal" parking lot, opposite which the Kaiseraufstieg leads upwards. There are around 300 steps to climb, then a footpath leads inwards over the valley floor. It's worth looking back - Kufstein is practically at your feet.
The footpath soon turns into a road with almost no traffic. This is because only the few Kaisertal residents are allowed to drive into the valley through the Anna Tunnel, which opened in 2008. Until then, the Kaisertal was the last inhabited valley in Austria not connected to public transport.
There are several farms with refreshment stops along the route. We always stay on the wide valley road, which climbs and runs inwards almost without changing direction.
The route is leisurely, very sunny and mostly in open terrain - between the Zahmer Kaiser to the north and the Wilder Kaiser to the south.
Facts & Figures
- Valley town: Ebbs or Kufstein
- Starting point: "Kaisertal" parking lot on the border between Kufstein and Ebbs/Eichelwang (approx. 500 m); accessible via the Kufstein/Nord freeway exit
- Route: footpath, (non-asphalted) road. The "Kaiseraufstieg" is a steep footpath, the route is cleared in winter.
- Equipment: sturdy shoes, possibly grödel for the Kaiser ascent
- Requirements: basic level of fitness
- Children: from baby age
- Tobogganing: no
- Refreshments: Pfandlhof (approx. 780 m), closed on Thursdays, T05372/62118, www.pfandlhof.at; Berg'k'Hof (not open), Veitenhof
- Arrival by public transport: City bus from Kufstein train station
- Difference in altitude: around 300 meters
- Length: around 4 kilometers (starting point - Antonius Chapel)
- Walking time: around 1 1/4 hours (ascent); walking time back only slightly shorter
The Antonius Chapel (around 850 m) to the left of the path just before the 600-year-old Hinterkaiserhof is reached after around 1 1/4 hours. The chapel was built by a farmer in 1711. It can also be seen as a spiritual memorial against war - appropriate for today. The peaks of the "Koasa" are within reach here.
We then hike back along the same route and take advantage of one of the refreshment stops - such as the Pfandlhof after around one kilometer.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
