After the Hahnenkamm race
100,000 euro fines for companies in Kitzbühel
The Hahnenkamm Races in Kitzbühel at the end of January had unpleasant consequences for some companies. The financial police apparently uncovered some illegal activities in the course of their usual checks and fined companies around 100,000 euros, the Ministry of Finance announced on Thursday.
One case that stood out was an Italian security company that was unable to provide any valid posting papers. The company also refused to cooperate during the inspection, it said. As a result, the vast majority of the administrative penalties were imposed on this company - amounting to around 100,000 euros.
Cooperation with Italian authorities
According to the ministry, further investigations were also launched in cooperation with the Italian authorities, as there was suspicion of underpayment and tax evasion.
Cab companies also in focus
In addition to security companies, the checks also focused on cab companies and employees working in the construction industry. A total of 72 employees from eleven companies were checked. It was discovered, for example, that a British man was staying in Austria illegally. He was handed over directly to the police, who then arrested him. His employer from the tent construction industry was then fined 2,400 euros in accordance with the Aliens Employment Act.
A Dutch company, on the other hand, was unable to provide proof of its employee's social security registration on the spot. As a result, the tax police filed four penalty applications amounting to 4000 euros. The tax office will carry out further tax investigations.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.