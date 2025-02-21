The celebrity rumor mill is churning ahead of the Opera Ball

80's superstars and top models

Funnily enough, only two compartments separate them all from the Lugner City box. Not only Jacqueline and her husband will be buzzing around here on February 27, but also a few VIP names in the run-up to the event. Until recently, not only 80s superstar Cindy Lauper was considered a hot candidate, but also actress Isabelle Huppert, who is currently filming in Vienna. The fact that they would be free and available on the date in question speaks in favor of both. However, the appearances of actress Larissa Marolt are fixed. Together with the new Rex-Herrl, mime Ferdinand Seebacher, she will take a seat in the Campari box. At ground level, on the first floor to the left, is where the action is this year. Veronika Piëch, ex-wife of Hans Michel Piëch, grandson of car manufacturer Ferdinand Porsche, is holding court here.