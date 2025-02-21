Who else is coming
The celebrity rumor mill is churning ahead of the Opera Ball
The "Krone" knows who is sitting where and which names are still circulating shortly before the state ball ...
You have long since read in the "Krone" that Leni Klum is coming to the Opera Ball as a guest of Swarovski. Top model Candice Swanepoel (no, not her mother Heidi Klum, although negotiations are also underway with her) is to follow her into the crystal company's parterre box.
80's superstars and top models
Funnily enough, only two compartments separate them all from the Lugner City box. Not only Jacqueline and her husband will be buzzing around here on February 27, but also a few VIP names in the run-up to the event. Until recently, not only 80s superstar Cindy Lauper was considered a hot candidate, but also actress Isabelle Huppert, who is currently filming in Vienna. The fact that they would be free and available on the date in question speaks in favor of both. However, the appearances of actress Larissa Marolt are fixed. Together with the new Rex-Herrl, mime Ferdinand Seebacher, she will take a seat in the Campari box. At ground level, on the first floor to the left, is where the action is this year. Veronika Piëch, ex-wife of Hans Michel Piëch, grandson of car manufacturer Ferdinand Porsche, is holding court here.
The stage boxes include Bruce ("Die Handetasche muss leben") Darnell, Amira Aly, the ex-wife of Oliver Pocher and model legend Franziska Knuppe.
P.s.: Former Chancellor Sebastian Kurz will also be watching the action from the second tier ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.