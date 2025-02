Trump may yet experience his blue miracles with the Ukrainians' recalcitrance. Ukrainians are a tough people and deeply rooted in a long culture of resistance. The Poles, the tsars and Lenin experienced this - and Stalin tried genocide. Ukraine is the historical soil of the freedom-loving Cossacks under their hetmans. (The "Vienna Liberator" King Jan III Sobieski was previously Grand Hetman of the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth). After the Second World War, the partisan resistance lasted until the early 1950s, and when the Russians landed outside Kiev on February 24, 2022, Zelenskij & Co. rejected the American offer of evacuation: "We only need weapons."