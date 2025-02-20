More and more patients in Vienna’s hospitals

Three out of four hospital treatments take place in Vienna Healthcare Association clinics. In 2024, 5.2 million outpatient contacts and more than 243,600 inpatients were recorded - another very significant increase in patient frequency and an increase of 5.7 percent compared to 2023. On Thursday, the Vienna Healthcare Association presented its balance sheet for the previous year. 140,466 operations were performed, 44 percent of which were acute. This means that the intervention was necessary within two days.