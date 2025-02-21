Too many residents due to new building project?

"Need housing to keep people here in the village"

"There are no 88.5 hectares that are vacant," explains Mayor Thomas Sabbata-Valteiner, who has been in office for 20 years and holds an absolute majority on the municipal council with 17 seats. "The project in question was presented back in May 2022. Now it's all about zoning," says the mayor. The area for this has been earmarked as an expansion area for over 20 years. "For a new sports field, for cycle paths, for the bypass and for an allotment garden settlement". And also for non-profit housing. "We need the apartments to keep people here in the village," he explains the constantly increasing demand. "We are a large community that people don't want to move away from". A good infrastructure, connections to the highway and the Pottendorf line also make the town attractive for young people.