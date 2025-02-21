Pottendorf is growing
Too many residents due to new building project?
In Pottendorf/Baden district, 480 new apartments are to be built on the meadow over the next 15 years. Many residents now fear that the "Wr. Neustädter Straße" project could cause the town to grow too rapidly. The mayor points out the need for new apartments.
Pottendorf is an up-and-coming town in the district of Baden with 7,700 inhabitants, around 40 kilometers from Vienna. One specific housing project, the "Wr. Neustädter Straße project", is currently causing particular anger among some residents. "An entire district is to be built on an agricultural area without involving the local population, even though there is sufficient building land available," says Gernot Blümel from the specially founded citizens' initiative "Local development for the large municipality".
"Here, 480 new residential units are to be built within the next 15 years," says Gernot Blümel. "For around 1,200 residents and at least 800 cars". He sees this project as a political move to get the population over 10,000 in order to collect more state funding. And: "Why not use the 88.5 hectares of undeveloped building land that is already available?"
The project was already presented in May 2022 and we clearly communicated the project during the election campaign. So we haven't hidden anything.
SPÖ-Bürgermeister Thomas Sabbata-Valteiner
"Need housing to keep people here in the village"
"There are no 88.5 hectares that are vacant," explains Mayor Thomas Sabbata-Valteiner, who has been in office for 20 years and holds an absolute majority on the municipal council with 17 seats. "The project in question was presented back in May 2022. Now it's all about zoning," says the mayor. The area for this has been earmarked as an expansion area for over 20 years. "For a new sports field, for cycle paths, for the bypass and for an allotment garden settlement". And also for non-profit housing. "We need the apartments to keep people here in the village," he explains the constantly increasing demand. "We are a large community that people don't want to move away from". A good infrastructure, connections to the highway and the Pottendorf line also make the town attractive for young people.
Pottendorf residents still have until Saturday to view the plans and sign a petition against this project.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
