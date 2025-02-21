Red helps blue to become the first local leader

But this feeling also runs deep in the People's Party: more mayors than after the record 2020 election are now "black". And with this success, ÖVP regional party leader Johanna Mikl-Leitner has nipped the recent open "peasant revolt" in the party in the bud. She is going into the future stronger - and has not only consolidated her (power) position in the federal party, but even expanded it. Insiders report that Mikl-Leitner's opponents have been completely disempowered and some have even been sent into party exile.