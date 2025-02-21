New music video
Alois Mühlbacher gets up close and personal with pop music
Baroque meets rock music: "Yes, that's possible," says Alois Mühlbacher. The former choirboy from St. Florian is now a sought-after countertenor. And he wants to combine the old art of singing with the heartbeat of the present. That's why his new music video goes online today: Mühlbacher rocks a hit by Michael Jackson - very baroque! The "Krone" presents the video.
Alois Mühlbacher (29) was one of the most famous St. Florian choirboys. In recent years, he has worked his way up to become an internationally sought-after countertenor. Some time ago, he surprised everyone with the music video "Don't Stop Me Now".
Mühlbacher sang the Queen hit in baroque style. "Now there's a sequel," smiles the versatile singer. This time he has chosen Michael Jackson's "Billie Jean" and rocks the hit in a high vocal range, accompanied by a delicate spinet, a baroque rhythm machine. There are also Vivaldi motifs. The arrangement is by Georg Wiesinger, Mühlbacher is accompanied by the Spring String Quartet and members of the baroque ensemble Pallidor.
The music video was filmed at Mühlbacher's favorite place, St. Florian Abbey. The song is solid, interestingly sung and innovative, as are the costumes. However, the ambience could be chosen more boldly, the picture story could be more exciting if you want to keep up with the national scene.
"Krone": Why exactly the song 'Billie Jean'?
Alois Mühlbacher: Because it suits my voice well and lends itself to a baroque arrangement. And it has an incredible rhythm and a good tempo.
What fascinates you about it?
I'm fascinated by what the music triggers in me. I've sung the piece many times now and I feel that I can understand Michael Jackson better - also as a person.
What do you want to make visible by combining the musical styles?
Georg Wiesinger's arrangements allow me to maintain my usual way of singing. And yet the combination of pop and Vivaldi creates something new and unique. We had incredible fun.
Muehlbacher - Billie Jean" went online today at 12 noon and can be heard on YouTube. Are there any further plans in this direction?
There's already another song in the pipeline. I won't tell you which one yet. But yes, there are lots of plans for the future.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
