The little messenger cooks something warming

We often have a wintery porridge in the morning. Warm porridge or toasted flakes are easier to digest than raw muesli from the supermarket. I cook oat flakes (or millet) in plant-based milk and add pieces of apple or pear towards the end of the cooking time. With cinnamon, almond butter and a little honey, it becomes even "rounder" and provides you with high-quality ingredients first thing in the morning that keep you full for a long time and help you fight off the cold.