What makes for good sleep in children?

Routine as a sleep aid

The key factor for restful sleep is the environment. Routines are necessary and also allow us to influence our sleep. The environment with familiar smells and sounds, but also sleep rituals such as bedtime stories, play a special role here. It is also important to recognize the sleep pressure that builds up in each of us and to give children the opportunity to give in to this pressure. A crucial factor is that these rituals, such as bedtime stories, are connected to a person and not played by a digital medium!