Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Rituals help

What makes for good sleep in children?

Nachrichten
23.02.2025 06:00

Restful sleep in children is important for their development and ability to learn! The form of sleep changes with age. In babies, a distinction is only made between REM and non-REM sleep. Other stages of sleep or deep sleep only come later. 

0 Kommentare

"The even distribution of sleep is particularly important for learning and development. Sleep changes until puberty, when there are sometimes shifts that can be challenging," explains Dr. Regina Rath-Wacenovsky, specialist in paediatrics and adolescent medicine, specializing in sleep medicine, from Vienna. "The deviating daily rhythms that then occur, such as going to bed late, are not primarily due to media consumption, but are intensified by it."

Routine as a sleep aid
The key factor for restful sleep is the environment. Routines are necessary and also allow us to influence our sleep. The environment with familiar smells and sounds, but also sleep rituals such as bedtime stories, play a special role here. It is also important to recognize the sleep pressure that builds up in each of us and to give children the opportunity to give in to this pressure. A crucial factor is that these rituals, such as bedtime stories, are connected to a person and not played by a digital medium!

Hormone controls the day-night rhythm
"We can therefore shape our children's slumber through a healthy environment or rhythm, and internal melatonin, a sleep-promoting hormone, is an important tool for this," emphasizes Dr. Rath-Wacenovsky. "It plays an essential role in controlling the sleep-wake rhythm and is available in numerous forms as a dietary supplement for sleep problems. However, its use in pediatrics is not entirely harmless and should definitely be in the hands of a doctor!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Karin Rohrer-Schausberger
Karin Rohrer-Schausberger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf