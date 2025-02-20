Attack in Villach
Kaiser criticizes Musk’s “digital anarchy” on X
Following the knife attack in Villach, Carinthia's Governor Peter Kaiser is severely critical of Elon Musk and his social media platform X. "If Elon Musk thinks that there should be no control and verification of content, that is the path to digital anarchy. The internet must not be a lawless space," said the SPÖ politician, addressing clear words to the tech billionaire.
In light of the knife attack in Villach and the radicalization of the perpetrator on TikTok, Kaiser also believes that the EU has a duty to regulate social media more strictly. "We must not allow platforms such as TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and others to spread radicalizing content unhindered," he demanded on Thursday during a visit to the EU Committee of the Regions in Brussels. The EU must take immediate legal measures to oblige social media companies to take active action against anti-democratic and extremist content.
"We urgently need a functioning asylum policy"
In addition to stricter legal regulations for TikTok and Co, the Carinthian state leader also urged for a functioning asylum policy. "The brutal IS terror attack in Villach has once again made it painfully clear to us that we urgently need a functioning asylum and migration policy at European level," said Kaiser. In addition to protecting the population, people in the crisis regions need prospects on the ground.
The Social Democrat spoke out in favor of consistent control of the EU's external borders and called for the enforcement of asylum review procedures at the borders as well as long-term solutions such as so-called charter cities in safe third countries. "No one should be forced to take life-threatening routes to seek protection in Europe," Kaiser said.
Kaiser to Musk: "I expect your support!"
Kaiser also addressed Musk directly on X. With reference to the heinous murder of a 14-year-old from Villach by an IS assassin who radicalized himself via TikTok, which you also commented on and instrumentalized, he wanted to say to Musk: "If you seriously demand that there should be no control of digital content at all, then that is the path to digital anarchy."
AMan must not allow "TikTok, Facebook, YouTube and other platforms to spread radicalizing content unhindered", the Carinthian governor continued. And, Kaiser said to Musk: "I expect your support for this!"
In response, Musk briefly blocked Kaiser's X account, meaning he could no longer see his posts. However, the block has since been lifted again, according to Kaiser's office.
