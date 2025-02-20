Kaiser criticizes Musk’s “digital anarchy” on X

In light of the knife attack in Villach and the radicalization of the perpetrator on TikTok, Kaiser also believes that the EU has a duty to regulate social media more strictly. "We must not allow platforms such as TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and others to spread radicalizing content unhindered," he demanded on Thursday during a visit to the EU Committee of the Regions in Brussels. The EU must take immediate legal measures to oblige social media companies to take active action against anti-democratic and extremist content.