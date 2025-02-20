IS fan (15) threatened politicians: lengthy investigation

Following the shocking IS terror attack in Villach and the arrest of a 14-year-old who is said to have planned an attack at the Westbahnhof train station, politicians have been overflowing with announcements and proposals on how to intensify the fight against terror in Austria. "Swift and consistent action" was proclaimed. The reality is obviously different. For example, in the case of a now 15-year-old from Lower Austria, who is being investigated by the authorities for terrorist association and making dangerous threats in connection with the Weapons Act.