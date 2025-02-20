Came out of custody in summer
IS fan (15) threatened politicians: lengthy investigation
A "Krone" report at the end of August about a then 14-year-old IS fanatic who was remanded in custody at the Korneuburg Justice Center after allegedly sharing IS content online and calling for the killing of a Viennese city politician caused quite a stir. The boy was released before school started. Surprisingly, the investigation into the case is still ongoing and the pupil has not yet been brought to trial.
Following the shocking IS terror attack in Villach and the arrest of a 14-year-old who is said to have planned an attack at the Westbahnhof train station, politicians have been overflowing with announcements and proposals on how to intensify the fight against terror in Austria. "Swift and consistent action" was proclaimed. The reality is obviously different. For example, in the case of a now 15-year-old from Lower Austria, who is being investigated by the authorities for terrorist association and making dangerous threats in connection with the Weapons Act.
Call to kill and violent videos
At the end of July, the young IS supporter with Afghan roots was arrested from his children's room following a tip-off from Germany and taken into custody due to the risk of committing and carrying out a crime. Just in time for the start of school, however, the IS fan was released at the end of the summer vacation.
"He used several accounts to share messages on the internet glorifying IS. Videos of attacks and IS flags were found, as well as calls for violence against people of other faiths," explained a prosecutor's office spokesperson at the time. Particularly disturbing: the investigators are said to have found a picture on the boy's smartphone in which a Viennese city politician is encircled in red. A handgun can also be seen and a call to kill can be read.
Seven months for cell phone analysis
"The final report from the police is expected shortly," says Gudrun Bischof, spokeswoman for the Korneuburg public prosecutor's office, in response to an inquiry from Krone. The investigation into this one case has already taken seven months. According to reports, the analysis of the data carriers, i.e. the boy's smartphone, was time-consuming.
The 15-year-old pupil, who was released on conditional release at the beginning of September and given a push-button cell phone, is waiting among his classmates - who know nothing about the allegations - to see whether charges will be brought against him.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
