“Exactly what we need for our team”

In Bahrain, too, all eyes will be on seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton. He will be completing the tests for the Scuderia for the first time. After almost a decade with his former team Mercedes, the Briton is starting a new chapter with the Italian rival. Team boss Frederic Vasseur is confident: "I think he showed in Abu Dhabi last year, when he came from the back of the grid and worked his way back to fourth place, overtaking Russell on the last lap, that the pace is still there. He's exactly what I was looking for for the team, for myself and for Charles."