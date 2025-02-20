Start of the season
“Exactly what we need for our team”
One week after the presentation in London's O2 Arena, the premier class starts its engines again. With only one official date to prepare for the Formula 1 circus, there is little time for incidents. The "Krone" explains how the tests work.
As is now customary, there is once again only one official date for the Formula 1 tests this year. From February 26 to 28, 2025, the ten teams will have three days to gain their first impressions and put the F1 cars to the test. The motto: the more insights, the better. Testing will take place between 8 am and 5 pm (CET).
Each day is split into two four-hour sessions: one in the morning (from 8am to 12pm) and one in the afternoon (from 1pm to 5pm). During the tests, each team is only allowed to have one car on the track - a maximum of ten drivers can drive at the same time, meaning that each driver can test for twelve hours.
This is the last opportunity for the drivers around Max Verstappen to put their new cars through their paces before things get serious again in Melbourne on March 16. For the engineers in particular, the test drives are an important yardstick for analyzing progress and making final fine-tuning adjustments - so that the vehicles are prepared for the start of the season.
Although the 2025 season opener will take place in Australia, unlike last year, the test track will remain the same: the Bahrain International Circuit. The race in the desert city does not start until April 13.
Ideal conditions
The race track around the city of Manama is ideal for testing due to the favorable climate and good track conditions. Its predecessor, Barcelona, had to make way due to the unstable weather. In addition to the good conditions, Sakhir is also ideal for tire management.
In Bahrain, too, all eyes will be on seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton. He will be completing the tests for the Scuderia for the first time. After almost a decade with his former team Mercedes, the Briton is starting a new chapter with the Italian rival. Team boss Frederic Vasseur is confident: "I think he showed in Abu Dhabi last year, when he came from the back of the grid and worked his way back to fourth place, overtaking Russell on the last lap, that the pace is still there. He's exactly what I was looking for for the team, for myself and for Charles."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
