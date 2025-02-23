LIVE from 14:30: Sturm against Blau-Weiß Linz

Bundesliga in the TICKER
Sturm Graz will be looking to make amends in their Bundesliga home match against Blau-Weiß Linz on Sunday. Two defeats and a draw are the result of the last three competitive matches, while Vienna's Austria have already caught up with the leaders on points. Coach Jürgen Säumel is now expecting a turnaround. "I am convinced of a good performance. We will show a completely different face," promised the Styrian.
The 0:3 against the WAC the previous week was difficult to digest. "Nobody was in normal form then," admitted Säumel. However, they had worked through this game conscientiously. "The players were very critical of themselves. I believe in my team 100 percent."
Säumel called for "our key principles" to be implemented in order to score another three, citing "an active approach, counter-pressing and winning the ball high up the pitch. We were far from that in the last match."
Linz as an "unpleasant opponent"
The former Austrian international described Linz as "an unpleasant opponent with a good back three. They are compact, dangerous with second balls and have good players like Ronivaldo up front," warned Säumel.
Like Sturm, Blau-Weiß also want to redeem themselves - they recently suffered a 3:1 home defeat against bottom team Altach. "After this disappointing performance, we now need to show the right reaction. We are of course clear underdogs against Sturm, but we want to be an unpleasant and dangerous opponent. It's about showing the face of Blau-Weiß Linz and giving our fans a great away game," explained coach Gerald Scheiblehner.
