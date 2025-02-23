LIVE from 14:30: Sturm against Blau-Weiß Linz

Like Sturm, Blau-Weiß also want to redeem themselves - they recently suffered a 3:1 home defeat against bottom team Altach. "After this disappointing performance, we now need to show the right reaction. We are of course clear underdogs against Sturm, but we want to be an unpleasant and dangerous opponent. It's about showing the face of Blau-Weiß Linz and giving our fans a great away game," explained coach Gerald Scheiblehner.