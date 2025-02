LIVE from 18:45: Play-off conference with Roma and others

At least in three of the 6.45 p.m. games, everything should still be open, as Twente Enschede won against FK Bodø/Glimt and FCSB against PAOK Saloniki with only one goal difference (2:1) and FC Porto drew 1:1 with AS Roma. Only Galatasaray Istanbul seems to have only outsider chances of advancing to the round of 16 after the 1:4 at AZ Alkmaar - but nothing is out of the question in this duel ...