Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Parking space frustration

When parking spaces become a luxury in residential areas

Nachrichten
19.02.2025 17:04

For people living in the city center, the problem is nothing new: the daily pressure to find a parking space. But it is rare for residents of new housing estates on the outskirts of the city to be exposed to the "parking space roulette" on an almost daily basis and it often depends on luck whether you get a parking space near your home. But this is a bitter reality on Auhirschgasse in Pichling.

0 Kommentare

And now the situation is getting even worse. In the past, many people had parked on the edge of the adjacent private road in their time of need, but now prohibition signs have been put up there and the local council is threatening costly actions for disturbance of possession.

"There is one garage space per apartment, but it was only affordable at the beginning, now it is barely affordable for many of us at just under 100 euros a month. And of course, the small parking spaces in front of the houses are almost always full, especially at weekends," explains a young resident in an interview with the "Krone".

The private road does not allow parking, cycling or walking. (Bild: Kerschbaummayr Werner)
The private road does not allow parking, cycling or walking.
(Bild: Kerschbaummayr Werner)

Garages empty, roadsides full
The housing estate comprises around 300 units, including so-called starter apartments for young people in addition to normal apartments. In new housing estates of this kind in particular, you often see that many underground parking spaces remain empty because they are too expensive, while the roadside spaces are completely congested. This shows that rigid parking space regulations alone will not solve the problem. "We urgently need a solution to this chaos," says the resident, hoping that politicians will get involved.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Mario Ruhmanseder
Mario Ruhmanseder
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf