Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Drama surrounding girl scout

Automatically saved draft

Nachrichten
20.02.2025 05:45

"She is currently fighting to be able to swallow and speak again," says Anna Lehmerhofer from Lower Austria about the condition of her 14-year-old daughter. A 14-year-old has been confined to a hospital bed for several months. Now her scout group wants to support the family.

0 Kommentare

In October, severe bronchitis turned into pneumonia in Magdalena from the municipality of Jaidhof near Gföhl in the district of Krems. Treated by the pediatrician, she seemed to be feeling better the next day and was able to breathe more deeply again.

"Suddenly couldn't walk anymore"
"During the night, our daughter suddenly developed a fever of 40 degrees. A little later, she could no longer walk, then she couldn't even swallow!" says mother Anna, describing the dramatic hours and the journey to the hospital in Zwettl. Initial medical optimism ended there at the latest with the emergency doctor's trip to SMZ-Ost in Vienna and the diagnosis of encephalitis. The encephalitis had spread aggressively - Magdalena had to be put into a deep sleep for five weeks.

Condition close to a vegetative state
After 66 days in the children's intensive care unit, the 14-year-old was admitted to the Favoriten rehabilitation clinic. Since then, however, her condition has differed only marginally from a vegetative state: she is paralyzed from the neck down, breathes through a tracheotomy and cannot swallow or speak because of the apparatus. Magdalena is now back at home. A ramp has been built, and because of her new care room, her brothers (17 and 11) now have to share a room.

Major financial challenges
Weakened by serious illness herself, her mother works part-time as a primary school teacher. Father Reinhard would like to take care leave. The family faces major financial challenges due to the many deductibles, renovations and therapies.

Magdalena's scout group, in which she has been actively involved since childhood, is also aware of this. "We are shocked and deeply saddened and want to accompany Magdalena and her family on this difficult path," says chairwoman Gabriele Doppler, asking for donations for Magdalena to the account set up: 

Reference: "Spendenaktion Magdalena"
Donation account of the Gföhl scout group: AT 1847 1501 1939 470000

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von René Denk
René Denk
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare

Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,

die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.

Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf