ÖSV legal dispute against FIS management postponed

The judge repeatedly mentioned her hope for an amicable agreement and encouraged the two parties to work towards one. The FIS legal team said that they did not have the power to do so. However, an agreement by the beginning of June was not ruled out. The chairwoman explained that it could not be ruled out that the FIS management might try to change the statutes again to the potential disadvantage of the ÖSV. Scherer and Keane would therefore be consulted on the various contracts.