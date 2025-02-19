Power struggle in the ÖVP – Now comes the showdown

By then at the latest, it will be clear how much influence the President of the Vienna Chamber of Commerce, Walter Ruck, really has within the provincial party. In the background, he is said to be trying to install the relatively unknown Döbling district leader Daniel Resch as an alternative candidate. Neither of them could be reached by the "Krone". Whether the 41-year-old will really throw his hat into the ring nine weeks before the election is questionable. And so Mahrer could end up staying - which is due to the lack of alternative candidates.