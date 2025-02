Müller injured and misses World Cup final

Although Müller's current injury is not as serious as the one in 2022 (open forearm fracture), it will require surgery. This is to be carried out in Austria, which is why the runner-up in the 2023 team is to be brought home as soon as possible. The Gatt/Schöpf duo are also worried about their participation. The latter suffered a concussion in a fall last week in Pyeongchang. The pair have already had to miss the start of training.