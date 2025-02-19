Vorteilswelt
Balance sheet 2024

The fire department had to be called out every 40 minutes

Nachrichten
19.02.2025 16:00

Last year, the floods brought the fire brigades in Burgenland record numbers of call-outs. In total, the fire departments had to respond to 13,795 incidents. 

0 Kommentare

Last year, the fire departments had to respond to 13,795 incidents across the province, an average of around 37 incidents per day. Major incidents in particular, such as the flooding in the Oberwart district in early summer 2024, led to a sharp increase in the number of fire department operations, according to Provincial Fire Service Commander Franz Kropf.

Florianis with growth in membership
However, there was not only a significant increase in the number of operations, but the number of fire department members also rose to 18,239. In total, the firefighters worked around 235,000 hours and were able to rescue 702 people or rescue them from emergency situations. "These impressive figures underline the enormous importance of the fire departments for our province," said Kropf.

Deputy State Fire Service Commander Martin Reidl, State Fire Service Commander Franz Kropf, State Councillor Heinrich Dorner and Sven Karner (Fire Service Director for Burgenland) (Bild: LMS)
Deputy State Fire Service Commander Martin Reidl, State Fire Service Commander Franz Kropf, State Councillor Heinrich Dorner and Sven Karner (Fire Service Director for Burgenland)
(Bild: LMS)

In the area of training, around 8,500 participants took part in courses last year.

Record investment in the fire department
Major investments were also made in equipment and facilities. A total of 9.6 million euros was provided by the state, says state councillor Heinrich Dorner (SPÖ). A considerable amount of around 6.4 million euros was used for special procurements, as provided for in the disaster control plan. Examples of these purchases include the swap body vehicles, the establishment of the eleven disaster bases and the eleven telescopic handlers. "It was the right decision to implement this concept," emphasized Dorner.

