The fire department had to be called out every 40 minutes

Record investment in the fire department

Major investments were also made in equipment and facilities. A total of 9.6 million euros was provided by the state, says state councillor Heinrich Dorner (SPÖ). A considerable amount of around 6.4 million euros was used for special procurements, as provided for in the disaster control plan. Examples of these purchases include the swap body vehicles, the establishment of the eleven disaster bases and the eleven telescopic handlers. "It was the right decision to implement this concept," emphasized Dorner.