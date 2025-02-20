Vorteilswelt
100 euro electricity bonus

Wien Energie supports the poorest Viennese

20.02.2025 07:30

The price of electricity has risen sharply again recently, especially in the capital. Wien Energie is now helping the poorest households with a 100 euro electricity bonus. We have the details.

The federal government's electricity price brake expired at the beginning of the year and there are no plans to extend it. For people on low incomes, this means a noticeable additional burden. Wien Energie is now responding with targeted support: from March 17, around 130,000 Viennese can apply for a one-off 100-euro compensation bonus.

Who gets the bonus?
People who are exempt from the ORF household tax are eligible - including many single parents, pensioners on low incomes and the unemployed. The credit corresponds to the electricity costs for an average household for around one and a half months.

The bonus can be applied for online or at the Wien Energie service centers in Spittelau, Erdberg and Guntramsdorf until 30 June. Name, customer number and proof of exemption from household charges are required. The 100 euros will be offset directly against outstanding bills or future installments.

In addition to this emergency aid, Wien Energie also provides long-term support. The ombudsman's office for cases of social hardship has been working closely with organizations such as Caritas, the Red Cross and Volkshilfe for almost 15 years. During the energy crisis, social packages worth EUR 22 million were put together to help customers in need with energy vouchers. In addition, there is a voluntary waiver on switching off electricity, gas and district heating until the end of February.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Katharina Mötzl
Katharina Mötzl
