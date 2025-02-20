Wien Energie supports the poorest Viennese

Who gets the bonus?

People who are exempt from the ORF household tax are eligible - including many single parents, pensioners on low incomes and the unemployed. The credit corresponds to the electricity costs for an average household for around one and a half months.

The bonus can be applied for online or at the Wien Energie service centers in Spittelau, Erdberg and Guntramsdorf until 30 June. Name, customer number and proof of exemption from household charges are required. The 100 euros will be offset directly against outstanding bills or future installments.