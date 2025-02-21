Nature paradise brutally cut to (eco-)death

Conservationists are shocked

"This area has been a breeding ground and refuge for ducks, pheasants, partridges and hares for years. The bird of the year, the teal, was also at home here. Since this action by the water management association, the embankment has been dead despite our efforts to create retreat areas for small game," laments game warden Peter Neuberger. What particularly shocks him and the other hunters and conservationists is that neither the right nor the left side of the stream has been spared from the intervention. However, he emphasizes that the farmers "have nothing to do with the matter". Clear criticism of the perpetrators, on the other hand: "Everyone talks about biodiversity, but for those responsible, these are just empty words."