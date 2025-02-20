58-year-old woman in court
Woman attacked police officer after attacking boyfriend
The attack with a kettle was followed by a "shove" for the officer: the 58-year-old rabi pearl from the Vienna Woods has now been sentenced to a conditional prison sentence in court - not legally binding.
You can get out of here now, Burli", a 58-year-old rabi pearl shouted at the police officers on the doorstep in the Weinviertel region on St. Stephen's Day. From the officers' point of view, things continued extremely "dynamically" even after the "warm" welcome. Then the lady - with a blood alcohol level of 1.2 - really got going and followed up her wild insults with action.
The 58-year-old woman was not prepared to accept being sent away and banned from entering the premises. She had previously attacked her partner with a kettle. After a police officer blocked her way into the kitchen, she punched him in the chest. "The woman was very aggressive and tried to force her way through. But there were knives and a hatchet on the stove," said the officer, describing the situation.
Verdict not yet final
At the St. Pölten Regional Court, the lady from the Vienna Woods shows little understanding. "I wish the inspector that nothing worse ever happens to him than what I did," she says with a broad grin. She has now received a four-month conditional prison sentence for the assault on an officer.
