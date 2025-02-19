Hypo Tirol withdraws from professional sport

Despite all the criticism and the withdrawal from the professional business, however, the club and Kronthaler feel "committed to young talent and sports director Stefan Chrtiansky will continue to organize this full-time for another two years". After two years, the club will have to look for a new chairman. But without the Kronthaler family: "I have forbidden my son to take over Hypo. The Kronthaler family has done absolutely enough for the sport of volleyball over the decades."