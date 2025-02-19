Out in the summer
Hypo Tirol withdraws from professional sport
The Austrian volleyball serial champion Hypo Tirol announced its withdrawal from professional sport on Wednesday in Innsbruck. The entire professional department and the board of directors will withdraw after the current season. According to manager Hannes Kronthaler, the major sticking point for this momentous decision was the lack of support from the association and also some regional companies in terms of sponsorship. The youth department is to be continued for the time being.
"Top-class sport is history, I am withdrawing from the public eye," said Kronthaler at a press conference. One thing in particular was decisive for the Tyrolean's decision to turn his back on top-class sport after a good 25 years: the standstill. Nothing was happening in the league and there was no recognizable further development in the Austrian Volleyball Association (ÖVV). "Nevertheless, I would have liked to have been tempted to continue. But there is no longer any reason," said Kronthaler.
"I've lost faith"
According to the Hypo Tirol manager, top-class sport is "not being listened to" in politics in particular. Some time ago, he sat down with other high-ranking sports clubs in Tirol, including Bundesliga soccer club WSG Tirol, with the provincial governor and the provincial companies in order to further develop the sport. "For nothing - every traditional costume club is treated better than us. The event was, to put it mildly, disrespectful to every local sports manager. I have lost faith that anything will change," said the 59-year-old.
Despite all the criticism and the withdrawal from the professional business, however, the club and Kronthaler feel "committed to young talent and sports director Stefan Chrtiansky will continue to organize this full-time for another two years". After two years, the club will have to look for a new chairman. But without the Kronthaler family: "I have forbidden my son to take over Hypo. The Kronthaler family has done absolutely enough for the sport of volleyball over the decades."
Austria's professional sport loses a figurehead
With twelve Austrian championship titles and six cup wins, the Cup winners, who are still unbeaten this season, are the second most successful national volleyball club. The lack of competition even tempted the Innsbruck team to use a wild card in the German Bundesliga in 2017. The Tyroleans entered into a partnership with the German club TSV Unterhaching in order to play as "Hypo Tirol Alpenvolley Haching" in Germany until 2020. In its first season, the syndicate immediately reached the play-offs and finished in third place.
Hypo Tirol also achieved some success at European level. They won the Central European Volleyball League (MEVZA) three times and reached the final five more times. At a higher level, the CEV Champions League, the team from Innsbruck reached the top six in the 2009/10 season, while they also finished third once in the CEV Top Team Cup (2003/04). The team was founded in 1997.
