"Secret's out!"
After sex with 101 men: OnlyFans star pregnant
Lily Phillips has to put her plan to have sex with 1000 men in one day on the back burner for now. The OnlyFans model is pregnant. The British influencer and porn actress shared the happy news on Instagram.
The 23-year-old OnlyFans creator shared a radiant photo on Instagram on Wednesday, in which she lovingly holds her baby bump, and wrote: "The secret's out!"
101 men in one day
In recent months, the Brit has made headlines with sex challenges and slept with 101 men in just one day. Next, she wanted to try 1000, however that could be achieved. But before that, she now faces the biggest and most beautiful challenge of her life: motherhood.
Who's the daddy?
The pregnancy announcement triggered a wave of reactions: Thousands of fans commented on the post with congratulations and hearts. Some curiously asked about the father, but Phillips is still keeping a low profile.
One thing is certain: this news marks the start of a whole new chapter for Lily Phillips, full of love, happiness and new challenges.
Family supports OnlyFans business
And she will also be able to count on her family. While most families would probably be unhappy about "student jobs" like Phillips', Lily's parents and grandparents support the 23-year-old to the best of their ability. Her mother takes care of the finances. And her business is going well; Philipps employs eight people: "I'm a 23-year-old woman who pays her own rent and earns good money - I'm a feminist, 100 percent."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
