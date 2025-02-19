Eviction requested
Saudis want to throw Benko out of Innsbruck villa
While record bankrupt René Benko awaits his next prison trial at the end of February, his relatives are now faced with an extremely unpleasant demand. The sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia, to which Benko owes hundreds of millions, has now requested the eviction of the Innsbruck residence.
"We ... call on the Laura Private Foundation to urgently take all steps to get the Benko family to move out of the property on Viller-Steig in Innsbruck-Igls immediately," reads a letter sent to the board of the Laura Private Foundation and quoted by the "Financial Times".
Saudi lawyers want to assert claims
Lawyers for the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) are currently attempting to assert claims against the fallen real estate juggler. Benko is said to have relieved the Saudi fund of hundreds of millions of euros. The PIF is one of the largest creditors of the collapsed Signa empire.
The smart villa in Innsbruck is currently the Benko family's main residence. The property is officially owned by Schlosshotel Igls Betriebs GmbH & Co KG, whose shareholder is the Laura Private Foundation. At the end of November 2023, the property was leased to Signa Holding, which had slipped into bankruptcy. To build the villa, Benko had the former castle hotel demolished and the new building erected at a cost of around 60 million euros.
"Penniless" Benko lived in luxury villa
René Benko himself, who according to his own statements had been destitute since his personal bankruptcy, also lived there until his arrest. However, Mama Benko now had to pay the rent for the luxury home. A whopping 238,500 euros have to be paid for the villa every month. Not unusual for such a property.
The Laura Private Foundation was set up by Benko and his mother; the beneficiaries are his mother, his wife and his children. This also explains why Mama Benko pays the rent for Junior. In any case, the foundation does not lose any money as a result of the rental agreement. After all, part of the distributions to Benko's mother flow back into the foundation. A kind of perpetual motion machine when it comes to rent.
Foundation structure a tough nut to crack
In any case, the property and the financial constructs surrounding it are a thorn in the side of the Saudi ex-business partners. Now the Benkos are to move out, probably to turn the property into money and settle some of the claims.
However, the Benko foundations Laura (based in Innsbruck) and INGBE (based in Liechtenstein) are proving to be a tough nut to crack, even for the Signa trustee and the local authorities. A trial against Benko's mother Ingeborg in this case was adjourned at the end of January.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
