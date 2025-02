Resignation! Ex-Formula 1 driver surprisingly withdraws

Crash driver scored just one point in the premier class

Sargeant will be remembered as a crash driver. During his time at Williams from 2023 to mid-2024, he caused over three million dollars' worth of accident damage. In 37 Grand Prix starts, the American scored just one point - at his home race in Austin in 2023, of all places, when he finished tenth. His team-mate Alex Albon was clearly superior to him over long stretches of the season. Carlos Sainz will drive alongside Albon in the new season.