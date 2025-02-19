Vorteilswelt
Tragic accident

Resident died in the flames

Nachrichten
19.02.2025 08:40

Shortly after midnight, the fire department in Ernstbrunn in the district of Korneuburg was alerted - the home of an elderly couple was ablaze. While the woman was able to escape to safety, the man was found dead in the rubble of the building.  

0 Kommentare

At 0.22 a.m., the fire department received an emergency call from a neighbor. When the emergency services arrived on the scene, the ground floor of the house was already fully engulfed in flames. The alarm level was immediately raised and the incident commander called in reinforcements from neighboring towns. 

Flames engulfed the entire building
The firefighters were informed by a neighbor that the owners were still in the burning building. It soon became clear that the woman had escaped outside. However, the husband remained missing until the early hours of the morning. This was because the fire crews were unable to reach the ground floor of the house due to the enormous heat. In addition, the fire caught fire and the flames eventually spread to the upper floor.

The firefighters' equipment was covered in ice. (Bild: FF Ernstbrunn)
The firefighters' equipment was covered in ice.
(Bild: FF Ernstbrunn)
The freezing cold was a problem during the extinguishing work. (Bild: FF Ernstbrunn)
The freezing cold was a problem during the extinguishing work.
(Bild: FF Ernstbrunn)

Freezing cold made extinguishing work difficult
The freezing cold caused problems for the firefighters during the extinguishing work. "The ground around the house and our equipment were covered in ice within a short space of time," explained a fire department spokesperson. On Wednesday night, the temperature in Ernstbrunn was around minus 10 degrees.

Homeowner found dead
Only when the fire was more or less contained did the fears become certainty. The previously missing owner of the house was found dead in the charred rubble. The couple's dog also did not survive the fire. In the morning, officials from the state and federal criminal police took over the investigation into the cause of the accident.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christoph Weisgram
Christoph Weisgram
