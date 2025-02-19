People from 122 nations live in Klagenfurt

"Hit right in the heart"

This is the first official funeral march since the solidarity with the victims of the war in Ukraine, and those present carry their candlelights through the city to light up the cold evening. "First something like this happens in the big cities, then in Vienna and now in Villach. What has happened has hit us right in the heart, I am thoughtful," said the head of the town, Christian Scheider, trying to find words: "It is a terrible feeling and it is high time for the federal government to get to the root of the problem." Nobody should get the feeling that such an act of terror is becoming a habit.