Creative creations
Even Leberkäse is allowed with doughnuts
Small, round, definitely a sin and yet simply delicious: it's hard to imagine carnival without doughnuts, even in Upper Austria. We celebrate the delicacy as a must-have during the fifth season, and one essential ingredient is creativity. More and more foolish creations are conquering the market.
From fairy-tale creations such as the "Rapunzel" or "Böser-Wolf" doughnut with various fillings such as nougat (Bräuer from Reichenthal) to gruesome inventions such as meat loaf or schnitzel doughnuts (Billa Plus) and a creation that comes in the guise of a burger - meat patties and fries included (Le Burger). And: the Dubai chocolate hype doesn't stop at the delicious carnival ambassador this year.
But is this more than just a marketing gimmick? Linz master confectioner Leo Jindrak and his team have also tested this trend. With the result that the doughnut with chocolate and pistachio filling - according to Jindrak's expertise - was too much of a good thing after all. "But you don't have to be everywhere, the classics with jam or vanilla cream are the most popular anyway. Whatever tastes good is allowed."
What makes doughnuts special
What makes the perfect doughnut? "The quality of the ingredients is the most important thing, from the filling to the cooking fat. The temperature also plays a role; it's best to always enjoy them at room temperature. In general, the fresher the better, but a good doughnut should still taste good in the evening." How do you eat it properly? "It's advisable to bite into it on the hole side, but you're definitely allowed to pat it."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
