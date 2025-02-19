Even Leberkäse is allowed with doughnuts

What makes doughnuts special

What makes the perfect doughnut? "The quality of the ingredients is the most important thing, from the filling to the cooking fat. The temperature also plays a role; it's best to always enjoy them at room temperature. In general, the fresher the better, but a good doughnut should still taste good in the evening." How do you eat it properly? "It's advisable to bite into it on the hole side, but you're definitely allowed to pat it."