Richard Dawson: A man full of contradictions

The middle mentioned in the album title stands for different things. As with all Dawson albums, it sometimes veers into the nebulous and elusive. "I've never thought in terms of genres, this limitation has always been alien to me. With novelists, you always hope as a reader that they come up with something new and don't keep rehashing and repeating their stories. With musicians, on the other hand, many people always want to hear the same album. When writing songs, I try to block out other musical influences as much as possible and focus on novels, art and movies. I always want a song to really be my idea of a song." Dawson is an introverted character who lives three miles from the River Tyne near Newcastle and writes down almost all his ideas in his garden shed. "Just talking about my music doesn't feel so good for me. I'd rather devote my attention to the guitar sounds or lines of lyrics than the fact of talking about it at length."