Incident in St. Michael
Army live firing: Ammunition caused a fire
A wildfire broke out during live firing with tracer ammunition at the Ortnerhof firing range near St. Michael (Styria) on Tuesday. As the military command announced in a press release, the flames quickly spread to an area of around 2000 square meters.
As the soldiers were unable to get the fire under control with the available resources, helicopters from the army and the Ministry of the Interior were called in, according to the military command. The fire department was also deployed.
In the afternoon, it was reported that the fire was under control and should soon be completely extinguished. No one was injured. According to an army spokesperson, the cause was clearly tracer ammunition that had been fired at around 11.30 am.
Similar incidents in 2021 and 2019
This is not the first such incident in St. Michael: in November 2021, the so-called target area, i.e. the slope behind the targets, caught fire. Just like today, there was hardly any precipitation in the weeks leading up to it and therefore very dry conditions. Tracer ammunition ignited a fire.
The flames spread rapidly. No fewer than 15 fire departments and two helicopters were deployed, with an area of one hectare affected at the time.
In April 2019, a signal cartridge also started a fire on the steep slope. The signal cartridge fired from a 57 flare pistol (LP57) had not completely burned out and fell into the steep slope, where the fire broke out half an hour later.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.