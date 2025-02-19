Markus Poschner
Head of the Linz Bruckner Orchestra moves to Vienna
Markus Poschner from Munich, head of the Linz Bruckner Orchestra and conductor in Bayreuth, will take over the direction of the ORF Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra in 2026/27. "We have to reach people's souls," says the 54-year-old.
He is from Munich and has lived in Linz since 2017, where his recording of all of Anton Bruckner's symphonies has earned the Bruckner Orchestra an excellent reputation. But as an orchestra director, he is in demand internationally: Markus Poschner, 54, the jovial Bavarian, is "a family man through and through. I devote as much time as possible to my daughter and two sons."
But he is one of the hard-working ones - his conducting mentors Sir Roger Norrington, Colin Davis and Jorma Panula influenced him just as much as the directors Hans Neuenfels, Peter Konwitschny and Andreas Homoki, while he was 1st Kapellmeister of the Komische Oper Berlin.
Winner of Europe's most important classical music prize
Yesterday, Poschner was appointed Chief Conductor of the ORF Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra (RSO) from 2026/27 and successor to the American Marin Alsop. "I have felt very closely connected to the RSO since my debut in 2018, we have experienced unforgettable musical highlights, toured and won important prizes and awards. For example, the ICMA 2024, the most important European classical music prize," says Poschner. ORF adds: "The prerequisite for the commitment is that both sides secure the RSO's long-term funding, which ORF is committed to."
Relocation to Vienna
A good sign that Poschner has now been engaged! All the more so as after the last crisis - the ORF is to save 100 million euros! - the continued existence of the RSO was once again called into question. But like Marin Alsop or Bertrand de Billy before him, Poschner is prepared to fight: "The RSO - an indispensable figurehead, a popular figurehead in music education, a brand at festivals such as Salzburg, Carinthian Summer or Wien Modern. I would like to give the RSO much more publicity. And I trust that politicians are aware of its inestimable value. We have to reach people's souls with our music-making. The RSO is a piece of Austria!"
About the person
- Born on February 1, 1971 in Munich 2007
- 1st Kapellmeister Komische Oper Berlin,
- 2015 Chief conductor Orchestra della Svizzera Italiana
- since 2017: Head of the Linz Bruckner Orchestra, from 2022 in Bayreuth, 2025 Head of the Basel Symphony Orchestra
- 1926/27 head of the RSO, from 2027/28 Utah Symphony (USA)
Poschner now wants to move to Vienna. In addition to the RSO, he will lead his Orchestra della Svizzera italiana, the Basel Symphony Orchestra and, from 2026/27, the Utah Symphony (USA) and conduct in Bayreuth and at the Zurich Opera. Poschner will conduct his next Vienna RSO concert tomorrow at the Vienna Konzerthaus.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.