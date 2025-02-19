Head of the Linz Bruckner Orchestra moves to Vienna

Relocation to Vienna

A good sign that Poschner has now been engaged! All the more so as after the last crisis - the ORF is to save 100 million euros! - the continued existence of the RSO was once again called into question. But like Marin Alsop or Bertrand de Billy before him, Poschner is prepared to fight: "The RSO - an indispensable figurehead, a popular figurehead in music education, a brand at festivals such as Salzburg, Carinthian Summer or Wien Modern. I would like to give the RSO much more publicity. And I trust that politicians are aware of its inestimable value. We have to reach people's souls with our music-making. The RSO is a piece of Austria!"