Rust praised Eisenstadt for its “intelligent citizens”

The free town did not want to be part of Austria in 1920

A change of scene in the town's former politics: Rust was opposed to the annexation to Austria. On January 26, 1920, a convoy of eleven wagons and a crowd of citizens rolled into Ödenburg to veto the Entente commission meeting there. Mayor Alfred Ratz and parish priest Franz Haubner were at the head. "The wagons will be paid for, if a claim is made. The less well-off will also receive a daily diet of 42 crowns," the city administration said.