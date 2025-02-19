Quarterfinals start
What President Stark expects from the Styrian teams
Five Styrian teams are in the volleyball quarter-finals - three in the women's competition and two in the men's competition. This makes the association around President Uwe Stark proud. He took a look at the quintet for the "Krone" and explains who he thinks has the most confidence.
The volleyball players start the play-offs next weekend. And in the quarter-finals of the men's and women's competitions, the Styrians are well represented: five of the 16 teams come from Styria. "We as an association and I as President are naturally proud," applauds Uwe Stark. "The performance record continues to point upwards, so we can only be satisfied.
However, Styria's top performances do not come from just anywhere, but are the product of hard training and years of development work in the association and the clubs. "That speaks for our performance density and willingness to perform." However, the last championship title was some time ago. In the previous season, both titles went to Tirol. This year again, Mr. President? "It will be difficult to dethrone Tirol in the men's competition. But there could be a surprise in the women's event, because a lot can happen in a series.
The Tyrolean men will be difficult to dethrone. But a surprise is possible in the women's event - especially in a longer series.
StVV-Präsident Uwe Stark
Stark took a look at the five Styrian teams for the "Krone" and tried to predict how far each team can go in the play-offs. From his point of view, the white-green teams are definitely worth keeping an eye on.
TSV Hartberg men: The runners-up and second in the basic round won both games against quarter-final opponents Amstetten by the narrow margin of 3:2. Hartberg are very strong and I believe they can reach the final again." One of the East Styrians' greatest assets is their fanatical home crowd, which has often been the "seventh man".
UVC Graz men: Coach Zoltan Mozer's squad have to face Ried in the quarter-finals, against whom they have twice lost a close 2:3. "I'm looking forward to the first game, which will also be a test of where we stand. A lot will depend on the form on the day. I believe the UVC can improve their performance again and reach the semi-finals. But reaching the final series will probably be very difficult."
UVC Graz women: In third place after the basic round, they face Klagenfurt in the quarter-finals. Winners Sokol/Post have already been defeated once this season, once by 2:3, and the Kandolf team lost twice against champions Ti-Volley by 2:3. The first hurdle to overcome, however, comes from Carinthia.
"After the last game, there shouldn't be any surprises against Klagenfurt, even though they have a new coach. Graz is a well-coordinated and compact team that has been strengthened by the addition of Maya Taylor. The semi-final, if not the final, is possible." This would also keep alive the dream of a second championship title for libera Anna Oberhauser and Co. after 2018.
Eisenerz/Trofaiach women: "A very positive surprise this season. Although they lost the Cup final on Sunday, they played very well - despite the absence of top player Julia Mitter," said Stark, impressed by their performance. The last two home games in the cup and league were won against opponents Linz. "They can certainly reach the semi-finals. The home advantage and the euphoria in the region can be a trump card."
TSV Hartberg ladies: After finishing seventh in the basic round, the East Styrian women certainly have the most difficult draw of the Styrian teams in the play-off with champions Ti-Volley - both matches of the season were clearly won by the Tyroleans. But with the courage of desperation, anything is possible. "They have nothing to lose and can only surprise positively," says Stark.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
