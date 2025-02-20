With sled dogs through the forests of the Nockalm

If you are looking for winter in Carinthia, you will find it in Innerkrems. The former ski resort is currently covered in snow. A reason to organize the dog sled race every year. "We are actually always guaranteed snow," says organizer Nina Moritz from Gasthof Raufner. For more than 30 years, the family has been organizing the animal winter event, which attracts mushers - the people who drive the husky sled team - from several nations to the Innerkrems.