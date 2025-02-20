Winter event
With sled dogs through the forests of the Nockalm
The dogs will be on the loose in the Innerkrems from Thursday. The second husky sled pleasure tour is taking place there. Dog sled drivers from various nations will be coming to enjoy a wintery ride through the Nock region.
If you are looking for winter in Carinthia, you will find it in Innerkrems. The former ski resort is currently covered in snow. A reason to organize the dog sled race every year. "We are actually always guaranteed snow," says organizer Nina Moritz from Gasthof Raufner. For more than 30 years, the family has been organizing the animal winter event, which attracts mushers - the people who drive the husky sled team - from several nations to the Innerkrems.
"We had seven starters at the first race," recalls Nina, adding: "There were even 107 at a European championship once." The family now has between 40 and 50 participants every year.
Pleasure tour instead of competition
"This year, the pleasure tour is taking place for the second time, so no race with starting numbers," she explains. The reasons for the restructuring were, as reported, the increasingly strict regulations. "Instead of competing in the race, participants now enjoy the tour along the Nockalm Road, which is up to 15 kilometers long."
The event, which is an important additional offer for the Innerkrems, takes place from 20 to 23 February. "It's always a spectacle for spectators too," assures Moritz. Will the family take part in the dog sled tour themselves? "We don't have any huskies, but we always enjoy organizing the event because it's nice to see that the participants always look forward to it. And simply enjoy their time here."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
