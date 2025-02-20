Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Winter event

With sled dogs through the forests of the Nockalm

Nachrichten
20.02.2025 13:56

The dogs will be on the loose in the Innerkrems from Thursday. The second husky sled pleasure tour is taking place there. Dog sled drivers from various nations will be coming to enjoy a wintery ride through the Nock region. 

0 Kommentare

If you are looking for winter in Carinthia, you will find it in Innerkrems. The former ski resort is currently covered in snow. A reason to organize the dog sled race every year. "We are actually always guaranteed snow," says organizer Nina Moritz from Gasthof Raufner. For more than 30 years, the family has been organizing the animal winter event, which attracts mushers - the people who drive the husky sled team - from several nations to the Innerkrems.

"We had seven starters at the first race," recalls Nina, adding: "There were even 107 at a European championship once." The family now has between 40 and 50 participants every year. 

Pleasure tour instead of competition
"This year, the pleasure tour is taking place for the second time, so no race with starting numbers," she explains. The reasons for the restructuring were, as reported, the increasingly strict regulations. "Instead of competing in the race, participants now enjoy the tour along the Nockalm Road, which is up to 15 kilometers long." 

Mushers from different nations come to the event. (Bild: Moritz)
Mushers from different nations come to the event.
(Bild: Moritz)
There are no more races, instead there is a pleasure tour. (Bild: Moritz)
There are no more races, instead there is a pleasure tour.
(Bild: Moritz)

The event, which is an important additional offer for the Innerkrems, takes place from 20 to 23 February. "It's always a spectacle for spectators too," assures Moritz. Will the family take part in the dog sled tour themselves? "We don't have any huskies, but we always enjoy organizing the event because it's nice to see that the participants always look forward to it. And simply enjoy their time here."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Elisa Aschbacher
Elisa Aschbacher
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf