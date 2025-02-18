Controversial authority
FPÖ sees Musk’s DOGE efficiency office as a “role model”
Tech billionaire Elon Musk, appointed by US President Donald Trump as an efficiency expert and equipped with his own body called DOGE for this purpose, is causing a lot of fuss and unanswered questions among critics and the US authorities. However, his cutbacks are also being received positively, for example by the FPÖ
The Freedom Party sees the USA, where the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) was founded under Donald Trump and Elon Musk to scrutinize government spending and reduce inefficient bureaucracy, "as a role model".
Member of the European Parliament Harald Vilimsky also stated on Tuesday: "Europe needs a similar mechanism that uncovers undesirable developments and ensures economical budget management".
Complaints from several US states
With DOGE, Musk became the face of Trump's cutbacks in US government agencies. Musk - according to the White House, just an ordinary advisor - is also not an employee of the body attached to Trump's Office of the President, according to court documents relating to a lawsuit filed by US states against the actions in the federal government apparatus.
This account contradicts the image that Musk himself has been cultivating for weeks. For example, he wrote that he and others were busy throwing the development aid agency USAID "into the wood chipper" one weekend. Day after day, he continues to make new claims - without evidence - that fraud has been found in government spending.
Musk already offered himself to Trump during the election campaign
As a supporter of Trump's election campaign, Musk had already offered to scrutinize government spending. He himself brought up the name DOGE - the name of a digital currency he once popularized. After his election victory, Trump renamed the US Digital Service in the White House the United States DOGE Service. Until recently, it was unclear whether Musk was formally a member of this body.
According to the court, "no actual powers"
The court documents now state that Musk has no "actual or formal authority to make government decisions". He could only advise the president and pass on his instructions. Musk has the status of a "special government employee", the White House confirmed. Among other things, such external employees may work for the government for a maximum of 130 days over a period of 365 days.
The proceedings relate to a lawsuit filed by New Mexico and several other states against Musk, DOGE and Trump. The aim of the maneuver in court could be to remove Musk from the target of the lawsuit - but at the same time it is likely to raise new questions about the legal basis on which Musk appears to be playing a central role in ploughing up the US authorities.
