Summit after the attack
How to make Carinthia safer again in future
The shock after the religiously-motivated attack in the center of Villach, which cost the life of a 14-year-old boy, still runs deep. The population no longer feels safe - something that politicians are trying to change.
Just a few days after the brutal knife attack by a 23-year-old Syrian who radicalized himself on TikTok and wanted to kill as many people as possible, a security summit was held in Carinthia. This is because the population is afraid, angry and fears that it will become the order of the day.
According to Deputy Governor Martin Gruber, this will not happen! At the press conference on Tuesday, he and Governor Peter Kaiser once again expressed their deep shock before naming the measures that should restore a sense of security to the population: "It is not just the province of Carinthia that is responsible here, but we want to pass on our suggestions and experience," said Kaiser, who deeply rejects political finger-pointing and the appropriation of this horrific act for his own political agenda.
Specifically, the state of Carinthia is calling for an increase in the number of law enforcement agencies "to protect the local population", as well as strengthening the intelligence services and, in addition, strict action against inflammatory platforms such as TikTok: "We will need laws to put a stop to this anti-democratic and radicalizing content on such manipulation platforms," says Kaiser. His deputy wants to fight for a complete ban on TikTok in the future, "in order to remove the breeding ground for these radical stomping grounds."
Linking integration progress to social benefits
Kaiser also announced the drafting of a "Carinthian integration contract", in which asylum seekers would be obliged to complete a year of integration, including German courses and community service, and to accept Western values. Integration progress should also be linked to social benefits: "As a positive incentive and as a sanction", as Kaiser emphasizes. The possibility of checking messenger services - the law has so far been politically blocked in the National Council - and the possibility for the executive to check on asylum seekers in their private accommodation are also seen as concrete measures in terms of prevention.
Carinthia also wants strict criteria for asylum, clear distinctions between war refugees and economic migrants and consistent deportations and returns: "This is where the EU comes in!"
The experts at the security summit gave a clear no to the plans that have emerged to set up a vigilante group: "The police are the responsible state body. They are responsible for the fact that Carinthia is normally one of the safest regions in the world," says Kaiser, thanking the courageous officers who were able to arrest the assassin just seven minutes after the emergency call.
Reporting office for anomalies, ban on IS messages
In Carinthia, there is also a coordination office for the prevention of extremism, where the population can report conspicuous people in their environment. "This is not an informer system, but prevention in the form of experts!" Carinthian ÖVP leader Martin Gruber is even calling on federal politicians to ban Islamist statements: "In my opinion, hate messages from political Islam should be banned," said Gruber, who would also welcome the "mass checks without cause" announced by Interior Minister Gerhard Karner.
In conclusion, Carinthia's political leaders emphasized that the funeral march, which will take place tonight in Villach, is not a place for political messages, but for sympathy. "We must not allow ourselves to be divided socially now, cohesion must grow," said Kaiser. And Gruber also appeals in conclusion: "My wish would be to stand united now to make it clear that such acts have no place here!"
