44 degrees measured!
Rio de Janeiro groans under extreme heatwave
Brazil's coastal metropolis of Rio de Janeiro is currently experiencing the highest temperatures for a decade. Record temperatures of 44 degrees Celsius were measured on Monday. The heatwave comes just before Carnival, when six million people are expected in the city.
It is currently high summer in the southern hemisphere. Due to the record-breaking heat, the city authorities have declared level 4 out of 5 on a new heat scale. The population is advised to adjust their habits, for example to drink enough water or avoid being in direct sunlight at certain times of the day.
Perceived temperature of over 50 degrees
High temperatures are also expected for the coming days. The perceived temperature is expected to rise to more than 50 degrees. It describes a person's perception of temperature, which depends not only on the actual air temperature but also on humidity and wind, for example. Due to the high humidity in Brazil, the temperatures feel much more uncomfortable than in this country.
Many Cariocas - as Rio residents are known - and tourists headed to the famous Copacabana and Ipanema beaches on Monday to cool off. The city on Sugar Loaf Mountain is about to celebrate Carnival. A total of six million people are expected.
The first parades have been canceled
The first carnival groups are already parading through the streets of the metropolis. On Sunday, a planned parade by a samba school on Copacabana was canceled due to the extreme heat. However, the mayor of the city of millions has so far ruled out canceling the upcoming carnival - the big parades begin on February 28.
