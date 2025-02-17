Ukraine war
Selensky: “Then I will no longer be needed”
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi sees all kinds of difficulties with the statements made by US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and other government representatives regarding a possible ceasefire with Russia.
"The problem is that the USA is saying things today that are very pleasant for Putin," Selenskyj said in an interview with ARD journalist Sandra Maischberger on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.
He added: "I think that's the core of it. Because they want to please him. Do you know what for? To meet each other and have a quick success. But what they want - 'just a ceasefire' - that's not success."
In the "Maischberger" interview, Selenskyj was particularly critical of US Defense Secretary Hegseth, who had said, among other things, that a return of Ukraine to its 2014 borders was "unrealistic".
Abandonment of office possible
Selenskyj complained that these were "very general statements" by a "minister who is new in office" and added: "The defense minister should delve deeper into the details. I think he needs time for that."
Selenskyj also commented in principle on relinquishing his office. "If Ukraine is accepted into the EU and NATO tomorrow, if Russian troops withdraw and we have security guarantees, I will no longer be needed," said Selenskyj. "I think then I will have achieved everything. But as long as we don't have that, I will defend my country."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.