Villach – the first

The horror is getting closer: in Aschaffenburg, Franconia, it was a two-year-old - the same age as one of the columnist's grandsons - who was stabbed to death. In Munich these days, dozens of people were seriously injured, while a mother and her two-year-old toddler died after being rammed by an Islamist's car. And now, in his home town of Villach, fourteen-year-old Christoph(name changed by the editor), a former pupil at the grammar school where the columnist's youngest son is currently in his A-levels and his eldest grandson is in first grade, has been stabbed to death. The perpetrator was again an Islamist. And it happened in broad daylight in front of the sausage stand on Villach's main square that the children pass every day.