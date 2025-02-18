Trial in Feldkirch
On trial for embezzlement of 315,000 euros
Since Monday, an employee (44) of an online retailer has had to answer to the lay assessor's court in Feldkirch. A verdict is still pending.
"The online store with innovative products that solve everyday tasks and problems in a clever way." Parts of the slogan used by the retailer to advertise online also seemed to have appealed to the Vorarlberg native himself between 2016 and 2021. Because he also had problems back then - financial ones. The defendant, who was responsible for refurbishing goods at the online retailer at the time, saw the clever solution in the unlawful resale of products.
Whether lawnmowers, mattresses, vacuum cleaners or beauty products. The man made money from this, which he pocketed. The public prosecutor's office estimates that the man from Vorarlberg embezzled at least 315,000 euros. "The accused had declared the products as scrap and then sold them on himself," said lead public prosecutor Wilfried Siegele during the trial, who also referred to the witness statements in his extrapolation.
Suspect only partially confesses
According to this, the man from Vorarlberg is said to have sold at least one pallet per day for 300 euros. During his interrogation, the man pleaded guilty to having passed on goods to relatives and acquaintances at a reduced price, but denied the high financial loss. "I never sold pallets of goods, only individual items. Sometimes he demanded 50 euros for an electrical appliance, sometimes only 10, so that the maximum damage was 5200 euros. Accordingly, he submitted a written rebuttal to Judge Alexander Wehinger, in which he also reconstructed the individual sales.
When asked by the council whether he could actually remember every single sale in the last five and a half years, the defendant replied: "Yes, the truth is present in my memory. There were 14 people. I also have a very good memory." Whereupon the counselor puts the 44-year-old to the test: "Then you know me too?" Defendant: "Yes." Judge: "And where from?" Defendant: "I can't figure it out now." Judge Wehinger helps him out and smiles: "From the last trial for unpaid health insurance contributions." More witnesses needed, trial adjourned.
