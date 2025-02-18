On trial for embezzlement of 315,000 euros

When asked by the council whether he could actually remember every single sale in the last five and a half years, the defendant replied: "Yes, the truth is present in my memory. There were 14 people. I also have a very good memory." Whereupon the counselor puts the 44-year-old to the test: "Then you know me too?" Defendant: "Yes." Judge: "And where from?" Defendant: "I can't figure it out now." Judge Wehinger helps him out and smiles: "From the last trial for unpaid health insurance contributions." More witnesses needed, trial adjourned.