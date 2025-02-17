Ageing brain cells forget who they are

Miniature organoids from stem cells are excellent experimental models for human organs such as the heart and brain, but there has been a catch, especially for ageing research, said Edenhofer from the Institute of Molecular Biology at the University of Innsbruck in the interview: "This is because it is very young tissue, similar to that of a foetus." However, there are known diseases caused by genetic defects that trigger premature ageing, for example in the protein progerin.