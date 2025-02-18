Parents fight back
Online petition for the school and march through the city
Teachers and parents of the Schwarzstraße elementary school are once again mobilizing all their forces to prevent the impending closure. An online petition has been launched and a protest march will take place across the city on Friday.
"We already had 2,500 signatures overnight," says elementary school principal Christoph Sebald, overwhelmed that there are so many supporters. On Sunday evening, the teaching staff launched an online petition to save the private Catholic school. It is a last-ditch attempt to save the school. By Monday afternoon, there were already almost 4,000 signatories. "We didn't expect so much support," says a delighted teacher Hannah Auinger, who is handling everything online.
School community: "Want to turn the tide"
The news that the school would be closing in July initially caused shock. Now the last forces are to be mobilized. In addition to the children, around 20 teachers are affected. The promise that at least class groups will not be torn apart hardly reassures anyone. Trust is gone after years of stalling and possible solutions for the future, which then fell through again.
On Monday, Salzburg's Director of Education Rudolf Mair was also at the school for a meeting. "If the last rescue attempts fail, we will make sure that educational continuity is guaranteed," said Mair. He emphasized that the municipal elementary school would also guarantee a high level of education. Initial plans for how the torn school could continue in the fall are already underway. Ultimately, however, it also depends on the wishes of the parents. There has already been talk of the Campus Mirabell and Schallmoos schools, according to parents.
Protest march through the city on Friday
All those involved are bitterly disappointed by the actions of the religious communities involved. The Franciscan nuns in Vöcklabruck had set the ball rolling with the sale, but ensured a transitional period. Admont Abbey is building apartments, but has been accused of greed and heartlessness. "The order has no heart for the schoolchildren," says one parent.
The teachers' union is critical: "The question arises as to why neither Admont Abbey, the church nor the politicians in the city and province of Salzburg have a genuine interest in the continued existence of the renowned elementary school in Schwarzstraße," rages Christine Haslauer, chairwoman of the SALVE teachers' association.
"This is also a declaration of bankruptcy for the public sector," said one mother at the first protest meeting in the schoolyard shortly after the closure was announced.
On Friday, teachers and parents want to go one better. A march will take place from 1 pm. The route will lead from the school to Mirabell Palace and on to Mozartplatz and Residenzplatz.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
