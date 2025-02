Dortmund vs Sporting Lisbon from 18:45 LIVE

Record speaks for Dortmund

It is a sequence that almost seems to have a structure: 3-0 win against Brugge in the premier class, 1-5 at VfB Stuttgart. The 7:1 against Celtic Glasgow was followed by a 1:2 at Union Berlin, and a 1:0 against Sturm Graz was followed by a 1:3 at Mainz 05. The Champions League remains the constant. In the 17 European knockout matches to date, BVB have advanced to the next round 16 times after winning the first leg. A third consecutive appearance in the round of 16 awaits. What's more, the Portuguese have lost all seven knockout round matches against German teams, while Dortmund have won all three meetings in the knockout phase.