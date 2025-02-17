After the terrorist attack
First decision on the Villach carnival
The city of Villach has canceled its events following the terrorist attack and declared a week of mourning. This also includes the TV recordings of the Villach Carnival, for which a decision has now been made.
The city of Villach has made a request to clubs and institutions: They should follow the city's lead and refrain from celebrations for reasons of piety. Many bands and cultural initiatives had already complied before the appeal. The board of the Villach Carnival has also made a decision for its TV recordings. Only the stage program will be recorded, but all receptions and the usual supporting program will be omitted, according to the Villach Carnival Guild on Monday afternoon.
No decision on the parade
The big carnival parade, which is due to take place on March 1, has not yet been definitively canceled. A decision is still to be made, it was said.
A large memorial march has been announced for tomorrow, Tuesday. It will start in front of the city bridge and lead past the scene of the assassination attempt up to the city church, where an ecumenical service will be held. The memorial march will of course be subject to special security measures. Federal Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg and Governor Peter Kaiser will take part alongside the Villach city government.
