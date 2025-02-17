First decision on the Villach carnival

The city of Villach has made a request to clubs and institutions: They should follow the city's lead and refrain from celebrations for reasons of piety. Many bands and cultural initiatives had already complied before the appeal. The board of the Villach Carnival has also made a decision for its TV recordings. Only the stage program will be recorded, but all receptions and the usual supporting program will be omitted, according to the Villach Carnival Guild on Monday afternoon.