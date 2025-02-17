After bankruptcy: family business saves aluminum specialist

In the last few days, there had been talk that talks were nearing completion. It has been clear since Monday afternoon that the company in Vöcklabruck, which was last wholly owned by KTM Components GmbH, which has been insolvent since the end of November, will continue. METTEC GUSS Metallgießerei und Formenbau GmbH, based in Wels, has secured the company, which was on the brink of collapse, and is giving it a future.