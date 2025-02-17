Belonged to the KTM Group
After bankruptcy: family business saves aluminum specialist
It was bad news for the employees of Vöcklabrucker Metallgießerei GmbH: Eleven days before Christmas, the subsidiary of KTM Components GmbH slipped into insolvency. Now it is clear: it will continue! With METTEC GUSS, the aluminum processor has a new owner. Around 50 jobs have now been saved.
Ten days after the bankruptcy proceedings for Vöcklabrucker Metallgießerei GmbH were opened, insolvency administrator Christoph Doppelbauer closed the first areas of the company and it was also announced that the search for a buyer was underway.
In the last few days, there had been talk that talks were nearing completion. It has been clear since Monday afternoon that the company in Vöcklabruck, which was last wholly owned by KTM Components GmbH, which has been insolvent since the end of November, will continue. METTEC GUSS Metallgießerei und Formenbau GmbH, based in Wels, has secured the company, which was on the brink of collapse, and is giving it a future.
"It is important to me to give well-trained people with their sound knowledge a good economic framework to achieve great things. Together, we will set new standards in the industry," says Karin Kirchschlager, who will take over the management of the traditional foundry on March 1 and has already managed METTEC GUSS in Wels together with her husband.
The 34 employees can stay, another 20 will return from the AMS
The takeover will save around 50 jobs. Kirchschlager reveals that in addition to the existing 34 employees who will be taken over, "around 20 additional employees will be brought back from unemployment". The existing customers have been retained and production can continue seamlessly under the new owner. "This is a significant success for the region and the employees," says Kirchschlager.
