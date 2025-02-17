Toque-awarded restaurant unexpectedly slides into bankruptcy

Rumors about a new project

It is still unclear what will happen next. "Our focus now is on getting everything sorted and letting the whole situation sink in." Whether there will be a future in gastronomy or the time has come for a new direction is also still up in the air. Rittberger denies the rumors about a takeover of a restaurant in the region: "There are no talks with neighboring pubs where we could be potential successors. The decision to close the Post was taken at very short notice."