Ahead of a new season
“This has never happened before in Formula 1”
Formula 1 is setting new standards for its 75th anniversary. For the first time, all ten teams will present their vehicle designs in a joint live show. The organizer promises a unique show in London's O2 Arena.
The show starts at 9 p.m. on February 18 and lasts approximately two hours. Each team will be given seven minutes to perform - it is up to the racing teams to decide how they want to present themselves. Whether spectacular video sequences, interviews with drivers and team bosses or a show interlude - the production simply has to be approved in advance by Formula 1.
"Spectacular live show"
The event is being organized by BrianBurkeCreative, the agency that was already responsible for the opening and closing ceremonies at the infamous Las Vegas Grand Prix in 2023. "We are working with all ten teams. The fans can look forward to a spectacular live show that has never been seen before," emphasizes agency boss Brian Burke.
The order of presentation is based on the reverse result of the 2024 Constructors' World Championship, with Sauber kicking off as the last-placed team and McLaren concluding as the reigning world champions. Live musical acts will provide entertainment between the team presentations.
The introduction of the new format coincides with a special phase in Formula 1. 2025 is the last year under the current regulations, meaning that the cars will hardly change compared to the previous year. Many teams are in favor of the event, as it offers a cost-effective way to reach sponsors and fans alike. However, from 2026, when new technical rules come into force, teams could once again focus more on their own unveiling events.
New cars? Maybe not!
It remains unclear whether the final cars for the 2025 season will actually be on show in London. In recent years, the teams have often only presented the new livery at their launch events - sometimes on last year's models or show cars, so as not to give the competition any insights into technical developments.
It is not yet fully known whether individual teams are also planning their own unveiling events. Some racing teams have already confirmed that they will forego individual presentations, while others will continue to rely on their own stage. It is known that Mercdes, for example, will only present its final car on February 24 in Bahrain, where a film day is planned for the following day.
All 20 Formula 1 drivers are expected to attend the live spectacle. Max Verstappen was less than euphoric: "I hope I'm ill this week". Lando Norris also joked about a possible vacation with Verstappen - but the presence of the stars is not only important for the show, but also for the sponsors. It will also be the first live TV appearance in red by "Sir Lewis Hamilton" for the team from Maranello.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
